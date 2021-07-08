

The Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG, has fixed July 16, 2021 for the official commissioning of the Ikot Oku Ikono flyover.



This was part of the resolutions during Thursday’s State Executive Council presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The meeting which akso had the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo in attendance also reviewed the expulsion of Iniobong Ekpo by the Senate of Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU and directed the University to immediately recall the said student.

The Government also declared August 21, 2021 as State Coconut Day, where 300,000 nuts will be planted aimed to boost coconut production in preparation for the start of operation of the coconut oil refinery. The meeting also witnessed the presentation of Half year ministerial reports from all Ministries and Bureau.

Addressing the Exco, the Governor urged members to continue to pray for the country as the economic situation in the country was of great concern, calling for both individual and collective responsibility in efforts at nation building.

Governor Emmanuel promised that more industries will birth soonest as talks are still ongoing with different investors. He gave briefings on the state of security of the state and the Country and charged members to pay attention to and mobilize people to participate in the Enumeration Area Demarcation and Continuous Voter Registration ongoing .

The meeting also pegged the maximum age for admission into secondary schools at 12 years aimed at curbing the cultism surge in secondary schools as investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by overaged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.

The meeting agreed that any student above this age with a genuine reason, will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour, before their admission.