Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has been selected as the ‘Governor of the Year’ by the Vanguard Media Group, publishers of the Vanguard Newspapers.

The Award will be conferred on the governor at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The Award, according to the Vanguard Newspaper, is in recognition of the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in the area of Infrastructural development in Ondo State.

The event was initially scheduled to hold on March 20, 2020, but had to be suspended due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the overriding public interest.

Last year, the Deputy Editor of the Newspaper, Mr Adekunle Adekoya led other members of Staff of the Newspaper to the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure to present the nomination letter.

Adekoya said the Board of Editors of the establishment sat and examined the performance of the Governor for the award.

According to him, the Newspaper found that despite dwindling allocation and scarce resources, the Governor has been able to spread developmental projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said ”We are here to formally present a letter nominating the governor for the Award of Governor of the Year 2019. We didn’t pull this out of the air. It’s an annual program of Vanguard Newspaper where the Board of Editors start examining the performances of key public figures and players in the private sector.

“2019 was very challenging and the search for people deserving our award was very hard. But despite the challenges we were able to identify key performance.

” In the southwestern part of the country we noticed Arakunrin, we know the profile of Ondo State.

“It’s in the public domain. Despite the dwindling allocation and scarce resources, the Governor has been able to spread projects across the state.

“Apart from that, we noticed that this present administration inherited backlog of salaries and pensions.

“What we are trying to achieve is to showcase the prudent management of scarce resources. This is not an open report, we are just highlighting a few of your achievements.

“Let me also say that no one from Ondo State influences us on this, it’s out of our own volition. In fact, if anyone has influenced us, we won’t be here at all.

Adekoya added that “So, we have now come here to formally present the letter and also formally invite the Governor and his wife and the members of the executive council to the program .”

