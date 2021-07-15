By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has described the death of the Journalist, Olubunmi Afuye killed during a bank robbery in llara Mokin area of the state as personal loss, painful , pathetic and unbearable.

Afuye who was recently appointed as the spokesperson of Elizade university, llara- Mokin was shot dead alongside a policeman and an Okada rider in the town during a bank robbery.

A statement by the governors Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure said that Afuye’ s death was a personal loss.

The statement reads ” The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN just a few hours ago, received the sad news of the untimely death of Mr Bunmi Afuye.

“According to preliminary reports, Bunmi, who until his demise was a Public Relations Officer at the Elizade University, Ilaramokin, was shot by armed robbers who were robbing a bank in the town.

“Mr Governor is touched by this dastardly act that has cost the Journalism profession a bright and upcoming star.

“He was particularly close to us; we all admired his candour and carriage, especially his brilliant delivery at functions he compared that we had reasons to grace.

” His demise is not just painful. It is very pathetic and unbearable”, Mr Governor says.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his heartfelt condolences to the wife and children, family, the University community as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over this loss that he considers a personal one.

It added that “a specific directive has been given by the Governor that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended and brought to book in the shortest possible time. End