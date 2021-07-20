By Harris Emanuel

RESIDENTS of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, and environs have called on the state government and relevant agencies to monitor closely the activities of gas vendors, especially in residential areas.

They raised their concerns following the proliferation of cooking gas dispense shops across the streets of Uyo metropolis and surrounding towns, given the inflammatory nature of gas.



Speaking with NDV, an inhabitant, Unyime Akpan said: “We are gradually moving away from fossil fuel but my worry is the proliferation of these gas vendors in residential areas. We all know the combustible nature of gas. We have heard of gas explosion and attendant loss of lives and property in other places. The one that happened a few years ago in Eket is still fresh in our minds and that is why the government must exercise strict control over their activities to safeguard lives and property.”

Another resident, Bassey Etuk said almost all the streets where people reside have at least two gas vendors operating in the area, urging the state government to ensure that the vendors were given frequent safety trainings and ensure that they stick to regulations considering the risk their operations pose.

Ignorance, wrong feasibility study

However, Deputy Director of Fire Service, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Anthony Tom, in an interview, said the proliferation was as a result of ignorance and lack of proper feasibility studies when venturing into the business.

“Some people might think such shops are supposed to be in isolated areas but that is not ideal, note that the volume of danger in that particular situation is also very high in case of any eventuality. You can have a whole city in flames and no one would be spared.



“The best option is to stick to the rules, when you want to open a gas dispense shop, follow the rules. Number one, call in the fire service to inspect the space before you even pay for it. They will know the volume of danger in a given environment.



“We have discovered in the course of our regular inspections that there could be food outlet where open flame is used and besides is a gas dispense shop. The danger here is applicable to everyone, the owner of the shop is not spared, the customers, even the ones patronizing the food outlet are not excluded,” he intoned.



“Such shops must be properly assessed to ensure they are suitable, there are safety facilities to be put in place. People coming around such business premises too should also be guided. There are certain things that must be put in place in such environment.

“For instance, there must be firefighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, there should be no smoking sign, and no naked flame is expected around the vicinity.



“We are doing our best as civilians to caution those who violate the rules in this regard, we give them a time frame to relocate, if they ignore the time of grace, we take legal action against them by taking the case to court and eventually closing the shop,” he said.

DPR to clampdown on illegal outlets

Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in Akwa Ibom has also condemned the proliferation of gas shops in residential areas in the state, pledging to clamp down on them.



Operations Controller, DPR, Mr. Victor Ohwodiasa, told NDV: “It is unacceptable practice, we will definitely clamp down on them. As I speak now, our men are on the way to check on the illegal gas stations and anyone caught will face the wrath of the law.



“It is uncompromised operation because safety is involved and we are very critical about it and we do not need to be reactive but proactive. Before we have any incident we need to nip it in the bud,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria