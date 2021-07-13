.

Following the aged-long crisis between the people of Nkari community in Akwa Ibom and the indigenes of Usaka in Abia state, the member Representing INI State Constituency and Chief Whip, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Bassey has appealed to both Federal and State Governments as well aa Federal Ministry of Education to consider Nkari in INI Local Government Area as the best location for the proposed Federal University of Technology.

This, he believes, will put an end to over two decades of communal clashes between the people of Nkari and Usaka.

Speaking in Uyo, the lawmaker noted that the indigenes of Nkari are now living in fear due to incessant attacks.

“They can no longer go to the farm and market. Movement from one place to another within the area is done with utmost caution and this has brought untold hardship and sufferings upon the indigenes.

“Nkari is blessed with abundant natural resources and hardworking people and is tipped to be pivotal to economic development and advancement of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large, but hampered by the impending crisis that has engulfed all nooks and crannies of the area.”

The lawmaker revealed that on several occasions has reached out to the National Boundary Commission to come for proper demarcation of the boundary, adding that, “it seems they are acting in a slow pace which is not good at providing solution to the crises, as there are continuous attacks on the people of Nkari, and they get killed almost on daily basis.”

He therefore urged government to locate the proposed institution in the area as a means of having a long lasting solution to the perennial impasse.

“It is my belief and conviction that Government will look in this direction and use this opportunity to end the crises once and for all by taking over the land and sitting the Proposed Federal University of Technology there so as to serve as a buffer between the neighbouring communities,” he said.