



_…ask for N11bn compensation

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of Akwa Ibom Cooperative Fisheries Association Ltd., on Thursday, stormed the head office of the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja, and demanded, amongst other things, justice in its case against an international oil company over damages caused by spillage from their facilities in the State.

The fishermen also want the oil firm to pay the N11bn damages, as agreed, for the destruction of their fishing nets, equipment and accessories during the spillages that began in 1998.

The protesters took off from Zambezi crescent in the Maitama district of Abuja around 1:30pm on Thursday and marched in the streets, chanting, “ExxonMobil, we no go gree!”, “We say no to injustice!”, “Oil spills have crippled our business!” amongst others, just as they carried placards displaying similar phrases.

Spokesman of the group, Mr. Bright Amos, addressed the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, who received them.

The spokesman said, “Our purpose of embarking on this peaceful protest is to seek for justice over the non-payment of the sum of N11, 063,916,000.00 as compensation for damages suffered by our members in respect of oil spillages occasioned by the facilities of ExxonMobil between 1998 and 2012 which led to the destruction of our fishing nets, equipment and accessories.

“For 20 years now, every entreaty and effort made by us to have Exxon Mobil pay the aforementioned sum have been rebuffed.

“We have lost many of our members to death due to hardship and hopelessness while several others now live in abject poverty, and some have even been reduced to street beggars.

“We crave your indulgence that the reason we have embarked on this peaceful protest is to passionately appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari through the National Human Rights Commission to invoke and activate every relevant and extant law of our land to compel ExxonMobil to do the needful.

“We want to also sound a very clear warning to ExxonMobil that our silence should not be mistaken for cowardice. We are only determined to pursue our rights by legitimate means.”

Responding on behalf of the NHRC Executive Secretary, the Commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs & External Linkages, Mrs. Halima Oyedele, said: “As you have come to the National Human Rights Commission to seek for justice and agitate for your rights, you are at the right place. We assure you that in line with the mandate of the Commission, we will look into the matter and take necessary steps so that your agitations can be met.”

The Executive Secretary, who listened to the whole session, simply urged the fishermen to remain peaceful and law abiding as they demonstrate on the streets.

Thereafter, the protesters marched to the Abuja International Conference Centre to picket a meeting of ExxonMobil’s top executives with some local and international partners.