By Ephraim Oseji

LAGOS—Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos State and the Chairman of South-South Council of Chiefs, Lagos State, Vincent Ahwi has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, to attend to the infrastructural needs of primary and secondary schools in the state.

He said: “The attention of the governor is urgently needed in that sector while felicitating with the governor as he celebrated his 62nd birthday anniversary.”

Ahwi who is Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos State spoke to newsmen in his office in Lagos, he thanked God for blessing the governor with good health, and prayed for God to continue to sustain him in good health and provide wisdom for him to navigate the years ahead.

He hailed the governor in the area of infrastructural development, adding that the governor has been consistent in his efforts to meet the infrastructural needs of the state, noting, however, that a lot still needed to be done to address the deplorable condition of many primary and secondary schools in the state.

He said: “The governor is not to be blamed for the deplorable state of some primary and secondary schools infrastructures as he has focused more on other sectors. Hence, his attention is being drawn to the sector.

“My heart bleeds because our home communities kept calling on those of us in Lagos to intervene to procure desks and chairs for the primary schools in the communities. Indeed, the visuals of pupils using concrete blocks to sit, broken ceilings, bare windows and blown off roofs are heart-rending. Some of us have been able to assist in some urgent cases.”

Ahwi advised the governor to set up a special intervention team to go around the state to identify the schools in the various communities in the state to avail him with a firsthand report on the infrastructural condition of the schools.

He expressed his disappointment with the responses of officials in the relevant ministry with their elusive response of ‘we will get back to you’ whenever reports are officially made to the Ministry.