AGCare Foundation partners PGAN to host 2nd Annual Charity Golf tourney

The AGCare Foundation in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN), is set to host its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament themed “Swing for a Cause”. The tournament will hold on Wednesday 21st to Saturday, 24th July 2021 at the Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Delta State.

This year’s tournament focuses on raising funds for AGCare Elderly Home. The home provides a safe and nurturing environment, which enables those 60 and above interact and socialise with their peers while receiving quality care leading to an improvement in their life expectancy rate.

The initiative was driven by changes in society, where many of our seniors require help with daily living activities such as bathing, dressing up, and eating but are alone as their children now live in a different city or abroad and there is no one to properly take care of them.

According to the Founder, Chukwuka Monye, “there is an increasing need for individuals, and organizations to contribute to the social development of Nigerians by providing access to social infrastructure for the underserved.” This he said, is the reason why AGCare Foundation was established.

AGCare Foundation has so far, received support from well-meaning individuals and organizations such as Woodhall Capital Foundation, Lily Hospitals, Nestle Pure Life, Vanguard Newspaper, Heineken, and Ciuci Consulting. There is however room for even more support and development.

This is an open invitation to golfers from around the country to come and swing for a worthwhile cause.

For enquires or participation in the tournament, call +234 (0) 9137368517 or send an email to [email protected]

