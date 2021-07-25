.

By Prince Osuagwu

An Abuja-based widow, Mrs Olurunfemi Stella, has described her experience in the kidnappers’ den as harrowing.

Olurunfemi and her two sons were kidnapped recently, on their way to Minna, Niger state from Abuja and were released after paying N3 million ransom.

The widow, who is yet to recover from the traumatic experience, said she wouldn’t wish anyone, not even her enemies go through such an ordeal, and advised Nigerians to reduce the rate they travel with their families.

The Edo State-born middle-aged woman, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard said the effect of such harrowing experiences on children, makes it difficult for them to grow with loyalty to the nation.

Narrating her ordeal, Olurunfunmi recounted that the most traumatizing aspect was that her two teenage sons were victims of the incident.

According to her, “on the 6th of last month, I set out to Minna, Niger state, with my two sons, 16 and 13 years old, to see a sister who just put to bed; maybe, that was the mistake I made, with benefit of hindsight, I would have left them behind instead of seeing them go through the trauma they went through in the hands of kidnappers.

Midway to Minna, some haggard-looking, gun-wielding persons, jumped onto the road and attacked our bus. In the process, my two sons and I were abducted and taken into a deep, lonely forest between Niger and Kaduna states. We spent two weeks there, in the midst of people without mind and conscience.

“They demanded N5 million, which a poor widow like me couldn’t afford and I pleaded with them to see reason. But they are not the type to see reasons. They raped me twice and eventually released me after five days, to go back home and look for N5million to free my two sons.

“It took me two weeks to sell-off everything we had in Abuja and Benin, to raise N3.7m which I gave them to free my sons.

“ Even after dropping the money where they demanded we should keep it, I don’t think I will ever get over the hopelessness of the two days I waited to see my children in flesh and blood again”, Olurunfunmi narrated.

She added that despite the fact she was raped twice, the kidnappers also threatened to rape her two sons if she didn’t raise the money on time.

“Since the incident, I’ve not recounted my experience to anybody, if not now. Although I have gone for a medical check-up and have taken medical care of myself and the children, what I am battling with now, is the trauma, most especially, that of the children. I see in them, a certain sense of distrust in the ability of the country to protect them. I fear for the disloyalty it may create.

“Although the therapists I engaged are working assiduously, even me as an adult has not been able to wear off those horrible ordeals. Maybe, parents should reduce the rate they travel with their families. I am a shattered woman. I do not wish even my enemy to go through half my experience” the distraught widow stated.

