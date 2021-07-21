African Alliance seeks media support for insurance awareness; to host NCRIB

Joyce Ojemudia, MD, African Alliance Plc

By Rosemary Iwunze

Managing Director of African Alliance Insurance Plc, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia, has canvassed the support of the media to boost insurance awareness in the country.

She made this call while speaking at the Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents, NAIPCO, in Lagos sponsored by African Alliance.

Alongside African Alliance, the AGM was co-sponsored by FBN Insurance, Enterprise Life as well as Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

Represented by the Head of Marketing, African Alliance, Mr. Emmanuel Eburajolo, Ojemudia said: “We all agree you are the loudspeakers of our industry.

“Without you, whatever goes on in our industry would go largely unnoticed and unreported, pretty much like someone winking in the dark.

“But this is not an easy task, being gatekeepers for an industry that is older than Nigeria as we know it, with various interests and mindsets.

“However, someone has to do it, and I daresay you are doing very well. But can we do better? Yes we can. Even the best of outcomes can get better.”

Ojemudia also disclosed the COVID-19 pandemic had minimal effects on its operations because it already had a Business Continuity Management process in place.

She said: “COVID-19 came unexpectedly, with a lot of challenges and many companies were caught unawares.

“However, in African Alliance, the impact was minimal because we already had a Business Continuity Management process in place, so the company was prepared.”

Meanwhile, African Alliance has announced plans to host the Abuja Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB.

In a statement from the firm’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager, Bankole Banjo, the meeting will hold in Abuja n July 29.

The meeting is an avenue for the top management of the company and the body of brokers to further strengthen business relationships whilst discussing strategies to support the insurance industry’s growth in these uncertain times.

Speaking about the meeting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Joyce Ojemudia, reiterated the key place of collaboration between insurer and the brokers.

Her words: “Insurance is an essential need for everyone and we owe our teeming customers the very best of us which is why continuous, progressive collaboration between us and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, is critical to offering best value.

“This meeting, therefore, is an opportunity for us to deepen our business relationship with brokers while aiding their growth as stakeholders in our industry.

“It is our mission to continue to put strategies in place for our business to remain relevant amongst the comity of insurers.”

