Olakunle Soriyan Startup accelerator Africa House, in partnership with the Platform Capital Group, is set to invest in 10 enterprises with an aggregated $1 million in funding, technical and business assistance, and in-kind benefits that will propel them towards entrepreneurial success at the highest level.

Launched recently in Plano, Texas and commissioned by the Senior Pastor, Potters House, Dallas, Texas, Bishop TD Jakes, the Platform Capital and Eshirya Africa partnership links investors with and provides a support ecosystem for entrepreneurs and innovators of African descent including African-Americans, to actualize their business ambitions and play their role in the global curating of the Africa of their dreams.

Its Africa House Fund Pitch Contest is designed to equip startups with global access to offices, networks, mentorship, training, events, funding and resources that will keep them competitive without the usual limiting barriers.