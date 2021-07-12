Zenith Global Health,a UK based organisation held its first Pan Africa Healthcare awards and summit in Lagos on Friday 25th. June through Saturday 26th. June. The summit titled ‘Advances in Diabetes and Cancer care- Plugging the gaps’ featured thought leading healthcare professionals from across Africa and globally as Speakers.

The Keynote address was delivered by Professor Stanley Okolo, Director General- West Africa Health Organisation. In his speech, he said “We need greater collaboration between multisectoral groups in the health space,” During the hybrid event, speakers presented both virtually and physically, touching on the burden of diabetes, how to change the narrative and the positive impact of telehealth which includes constant monitoring and rural reach. We also heard from a diabetic patient’s perspective on sustainable coping mechanisms of people living with diabetes.

Speakers at the session are Mr. Jude Abonu of Novo Nordisk, -Engr. John Enoh of Lafiya Telehealth, Dr. Karim Bendhaou, Head if Africa Bureau,Merck, Dr. Namoudu Keita of West Africa Health Organisation and Comrade Bernard Enyia of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria.

The afternoon session titled ‘Breaking barriers in cancer care’ was moderated by Dr. Modupe Elebute- CEO-Ruth Marcelle Ruth Cancer centre and Specialist Hospital.

Her Excellency-Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu (First Lady,kebbi State,MD/CEO-Medicaid Foundation)spoke virtually on barriers to cancer care.Cancer is fast becoming the cause of burden of disease and premature death,more needs to be done to bridge the gapin cancer care across countries,economies and professions. Some of the barriers highlighted were – financial, infrastructure/capacity and resources.

Professor Ifeoma Okoye-Professor of radiation medicine spoke to the physical audience on advocacy in cancer and access to screening,diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Jimi Coker- CEO Lagoon Hospitals joined us virtually to give insight into cancer care in Nigeria. He shared statiscal evidence of 124,815 new cancer cases and over 78,000 deaths (63%). Some of the ways we can bridge the gap is through prevention, in clouding lifestyle and behavioural changes. Ups killing oncology all surgical skills,collaborative MDTand Tumour boards.

Dr. Mohamed El Sahili -CVO/CEO Medland Healthcare Zambia spoke on access to care, equity and health travel. Bringing care to the people will go a long way in bridging the gaps and ensuring more success stories in cancer care. ‘He also commented that one of the problems with treating cancer in this part of the world is culturalbias or belief and this can be solved with proper education and collaboration between the private and public sector.

The last speaker at session was Dr. Tina Barton -COO Emerging Markets Quality Trials who spoke on inclusion and diversity in clinical trials. She highlighted the fact that – though 17% of our world’s population are of African descent,only 3% of patients in clinical trials are black people. Way forward is in collaborative efforts to ensure quality training of healthcare professionals,patient education and involvement including transparency and ethical guidelines.

Day 2 of the summit was an invitation only morning session round table on Africa health.

Mrs.Clare Omatseye- President-West Africa Healthcare Federation gave the keynote address in which she stressed the importance of trust,collaboration and shared experiences between the public and private sectors.

Speakers at the round table included Dr. Ife Dayo Odeniyi-Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at LUTH. He shared that relevant models of PPP are needed to help achieve Universal Health Coverage,this includes investment,research and health systems.

Prof. Okolo also responded and she’d more light on cancer statistics,access and universal health coverage.

Dr. Keita, speaking on behalf of Dr. Olorunda of WAHO touched the crucial point of Human Resources in terms of ratio of healthcare professionals to patients, factors that are responsible for brain drain,coverage in outer areas and possible solutions to retention. Training,acknowledgement and reward being some of them.

Dr.Lolu Ojo spoke on Drug securities in Nigeria,the fact that 70% are manufactured outside of Nigeria ,only 1% of human vaccines are manufactured in the Country and way forward. Mr. Baiye Ndiaye of equally health shared the mission of the organisation of making healthcare available and accessible to all through partnerships with government across Africa by replicating the successes in some countries across board.

The Advocacy work being done by the Nigerian Cancer society was shared by the President-Dr.Umar. Prof. Okoye spoke on the Landscape of clinical trials in Africa and it’s impact.

The President/Founder Ms. Mary Akangbe expressed her delight on behalf of Zenith Global Health. She commended the ground breaking work and commitment of healthcare professionals especially in the present climate with the Pandemic. She further said that due to the immense contribution by the speakers and attendees over the 2 days, the aim of the summit have been achieved.

To establish an innovative way of system strengthening through shared learning .To create a platform for a unified voice amongst public and private providers plus all stake holders with the health consumers at the centre of it. Form a consortium of change makers and continue to collaboratively uphold excellence in healthcare across Africa.