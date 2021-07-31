The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has described as misleading the headline in some national dailies which described as a ban the ineligibility of 10 Nigerian athletes to compete at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to non-completion of their mandatory three out of competition test (OCT).

Adeniyi Beyioku, Secretary-General of the federation says in a statement the athletes have done nothing wrong to be labelled ‘banned’ as the screaming headline in a few Nigerian dailies indicated. ‘The attention of the federation has been drawn to reports in some in some Nigerian newspapers that our athletes have been banned.

This is far from the truth. The athletes were only declared ineligible to compete because they did not complete the three out-of-competition tests that would have made them eligible for only the Tokyo Olympic Games.

‘Why the federation regrets the unfortunate incident, we however plead on behalf of the athletes who have complained about the negative tag that they are not banned from track and field as they have not violated any anti-doping rules.

‘ The athletes are free to compete in the many track meetings that will hold immediately after the Olympics across the globe and it will be inappropriate and unpatriotic to tag them as banned athletes.

‘The Athletics Integrity Unit did not use the word, ‘banned’ in its press release naming 18 athletes from six countries who are ineligible to compete at this Olympics due to the OCT failure.

‘Both the AIU and World Athletics usually, after all, anti-doping procedures have been concluded state the duration of the ban or suspension slammed on any violator of the anti-doping rules.

‘In the case of our athletes, they have not contravened any anti-doping rule and should be tagged as one,’ said Beyioku.

