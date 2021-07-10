By Tunde Oso

Citing their unity irrespective of political party affiliations, an All Progressives Congress chieftain, Chief Seye Adetunmbi has commended southern Governors over their recent pronouncement on key national issues.

Adetunmbi, an Ekiti governorship aspirant, who said this in a statement released to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend, stated that one of the fastest ways to curb the excesses of the present insensitive northern hegemonists is what the Southern Governors’ Forum is doing.

According to him, “When it comes to matter of security, national fiscal discipline and restructuring of Nigeria, they should speak with one voice irrespective of their political party affiliations.”

He added that if all the states in the southern Nigeria could get their acts together, govern their people with conscience and productively, block infiltration of their ranks and incursion of overtly ambitious elements, who will do anything for money and political power, the inconsiderate and rapacious Fulani hegemony will be contained. Their “divide and rule” potent tool will be neutralized. It is no rocket science!

“For as long as the ruthless northern hegemonists have collaborators and partners in greed among the political class in southern Nigeria, there will be no peace,” the Convener of Capital Market Roundtable said, suggesting the clipping of the wing of the powerful northern politicians who are against a restructured and better Nigeria by drying up the fountain of their retrogressive partners in in the south.

The guber hopeful said “We shall get there if the consistency of the Southern Governors on progressive policy statements is sustained. They must continue to speak with one voice and act in concert together for the benefit of the majority.”

“If their middle belt counterparts could follow suit, we will get the restructuring being clamoured for by all well meaning Nigerians faster than envisaged,” Adetunmbi maintained.

Recall that Southern Governors, after a meeting in Lagos last week maintained that the next president should come from the south, called for state police, rejected proposed 3 per cent share of the oil revenue to the host community, adopting 5 per cent, while also rejecting the proposed 30 per cent share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins.