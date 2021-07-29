.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Justice S.O. Oke of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday suspended judgement on a matter bordering of substantive Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the state.

This followed an application before the court of Appeal by Counsel to Sunday Bisi challenging the court’s decision allowing Soji Adagunodo counsel, Edmund Biriomoni to respond to issues raised orally.

Justice Oke had on July 7, ruled in favour of Adagunodo who sought the court to proceed with his originating summon and listen to the matter before it over the decision of the PDP’s NWC to remove him as Chairman while Bisi urged the court to convert the application to a writ of summoning and allow him to call witnesses before ruling on the matter.

However on Thursday, July 29 when judgement was to be delivered in the matter, Nathaniel Oke, SAN, moved an application on behalf of Bisi, that the court cannot deliver the judgement since an application challenging his decision has been file before a higher court.

However, Biriomoni argued that a similar application had been heard by an Appeal court and struck out in Abuja, hence, urged the court to go ahead and deliver his judgement as ruling otherwise amount to the clear arrest of justice.

Justice Oke proceeded on recess and after about one hour return and delivered his ruling which lasted about five minutes.

Bisi’s supporters outside the court having heard the ruling embarked on jubilation, singing different songs and took the intervention of security operatives stationed in the court to move them out of the court complex for other cases to proceed.

