Address hardship caused by high cost of foods, other goods, MMPN urges FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been called upon, to urgently address the hardship caused by the high cost of foods and other goods in the market as the rate at which people especially the masses suffer is alarming.

The call was made by the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State Chapter, in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting held in Ibadan, yesterday.

The communique, respectively signed by Chairman of the body, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi; Mr. Shehu Suleman, Communique Drafting Committee; Mr. Semiu Akinremi, also a member of the Communique Drafting Committee, equally, enjoined youths in Nigeria to shun social vices and engage themselves meaningfully in order to contribute positively to the society.

MMPN maintained that many youths in the country engage in the consumption of alcohol and other hard drugs which have adverse effects on their psychological well-being, resulting in thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, gun running among others.

The communique reads: “The body called on government at all levels to address the rate at which hard drugs and drinks are being circulated in the society.”

“MMPN frowned at unregulated manner alcohol and other hard drugs are being displayed and sold at motor parks as well as other parts of the society.”

“The body said the practice is responsible for some major road crashes recorded on the road in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.”

“MMPN called on the government to make law and impose heavy sanction without fine that will discourage the sale and consumption of alcohol and other hard drugs in the society.”

“The body further called on parents to mentor their children for them to be useful to the society and shun all forms of social vices.”

“MMPN called on government at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to empower the youths and the needy in the society, saying empowering of those on the streets would reduce insecurity in Nigeria.”

“The body urged them to stop the habit of giving the cash that will add no value to their lives at the end of the day.”

“MMPN commended Oyo State government for evacuating the beggars from the streets and advised other states in Nigeria to emulate the initiative.”

“The body called on Governor Seyi Makinde led administration not to relent on the initiative, saying that it will reduce the rate at which female beggars are being impregnated and assaulted by hoodlums.”

“According to the body, children born from these sexual assaults are usually sold to those who will eventually use them for ritual purposes.”

“Religion organizations and other stakeholders were urged to positively play their role for the betterment of the society.”

“MMPN called on Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA) to tackle the traffic situation in the state, saying many drivers drive against traffic leading to traffic gridlock in the state.”

“The body commended Oyo State government for paying the workers’ salary before the Eld-el-Kabir celebration as the gesture is a laudable one.”

“The body, therefore, enjoined Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure fairness in the composition of the new State Executive Council in line with his promise to be fair to all along religious line,” the communique said.

