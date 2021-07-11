By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Maryjane Benson had her fingers burnt in a new movie titled “Lustful Desire” where she plays the character of a girl named Sharon who thought she could get away with dating two guys at the same time.

According to the synopsis of the movie as revealed by the actress in a chat with Potpourri, “I played the role of Sharon in the movie, a young girl returning from school and then decided to visit my sister for the holiday and then I met two neighbors of my sisters.



These two guys went crazy over me and they made a bet that one of them would be my boyfriend and they started fighting each other. I was having my fun and in the end I was the one who ended up losing as I never knew they had wives overseas and even girlfriends.”

Maryjane Benson hails from Edo State and started acting in 2011. She has featured in movies like ‘Tatu’, ‘My Wife’, ‘New Money’, ‘Magic Queens’ ‘Room 440’ as well as TV series ‘The Johnsons’, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, ‘Immortal Vows’ and many more.

Vanguard News Nigeria