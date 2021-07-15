By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

An activist and leader Kebbi state pensioners pressure group Alhaji Babangida Garba Gwandu has said that no fewer than one hundred retired civil servants have died waiting for their gratuities from the kebbi state government.

Gwandu made the allegations at his residence in Birnin Kebbi Thursday, he stated that from 2015 to 2020 retired civil servants from the state government, local government and local government education authories have died as a result of traumor and anxiety which transformed into high blood pressure which led to their deaths.

According to him his younger brother also died while waiting for his retirements benefits, he described the situation as worrisome and pitiful, ” i wish t he could continue with the instalmental payment of gratuities though that one too is not the best but it’s better because it can douse and reduce tension. “

On pension review, Gwandu said the pressure group will continue to engage the state government through dialogue and prayers though they have been restricted by the security agencies from going to eid praying ground where they meet every Thursday to seek God’s intervention and brainstorm on the issues affecting their members.

He further said that, some children of the retirees who got part payments their children still hawks sachets water to compliment the merger monthly pension while many of them who attained age of marriage remains at their parents houses because of inability to foot wedding bills.

Gwandu appeal to governor Senator Atiku Bagudu to look into the plights of Kebbi retirees to pay in trenches as they are aware of the economic down turn being faced by the government at all levels.