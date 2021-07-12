Abuse on colleagues, autocratic demands led to suspension of 6 Imo lawmakers - Speaker

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State House of Assembly, Monday gave further details on why six of their members were suspended.

The Speaker, Paul Emeziem, in his explanation to newsmen in Owerri, linked their suspension to the habit of engaging in abusive words on their colleagues as well as making autocratic demands without following the rules of the house.

Justifying the suspension, the Speaker said: “In our observations and assessment, this good relationship has been, and remained until lately, especially immediately or even within the peak period of the insecurity in the state.

“Also, we have taken time to observe unnecessary insinuations by certain members, abuse on the personalities of fellow colleagues, autocratic demands of rights and privileges without references to the rules. Some members have even derailed from understanding the primary aim and objective that brought us to the House.

“The leadership, therefore, having examined the level tension already generated through the above unparliamentary behaviors and actions of certain members, decided to take soft but adequate disciplinary measures on them towards reinstating peace and progress in the House.”

For that reason, Emeziem said: “In the first place, it is our duty as the leadership of the House to ensure the existence and sustenance of this our own arm of government so as to be and remain effective in the discharge of our duties.”

The suspended members included Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru) Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West) Micheal Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma) Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo) Anyadike Nwosu ( PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise), and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North).

Vanguard News Nigeria