Abia NULGE threatens to embark on strike over delayed salaries

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Abia State chapter, has threatened to embark on industrial action over the delay in payment of June 2021 salaries.

The Union also called for the payment of the arrears of salaries owed local government workers which they stated include the November and December 2020 consequential adjustment (minimum wage), leave allowances.

The Union also wants the balance of 20% salaries of LG workers for the month of March 2021, paid alongside the July salaries without further delay and negotiation.

In a communiqué after its extraordinary emergency meeting in Umuahia, signed by the State Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Abayomi and addressed to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Union lamented what it described as the incessant delay in the payment of salaries to local government workers, adding that June 2021 salaries are yet to be paid as at July 27, 2021.

NULGE stated that local government workers in the state have continued to suffer untold hardship as no meaningful effort is being made to salvage the situation.

According to the communique; “Local government workers in the state have continued to suffer untold hardship and no meaningful effort is being made to salvage it; all manners of promises have been made and none are being kept. The worst of it all is the incessant delay in the payment of salaries to LG workers. June salaries are yet to be paid, today 27th July 2021, and upon which the LG workers are mandated to clock attendance every day.

“NULGE has observed pockets of restiveness across the 17 LGAs in the state and our members in a serious agitation and calling for attention. To this end, an emergency SEC meeting was duly constituted.

“Considering the present economic realities in Abia and Nigeria particularly with regard to the meagre salary and the dwindling purchasing power of money in the market that the unnecessary delay being experienced in the payment of LG workers should stop as it poses great difficulty to the lives of our members.

“That payment of LG workers should be made on or before 27 to 29th of every month as directed by the governor. That the balance of 20% salaries of LG workers for the month of March 2021 should be paid alongside with July salaries without further delay/ negotiation in line with govt promises.

“That government should as a matter of urgency pay, take urgent steps to clear the arrears of salaries owed LG workers which include but not limited to Nov/Dec 2020 consequential adjustment (minimum wage), leave allowances.

The SEC further resolved that if these resolutions are not met by the government, the union shall not hesitate to embark on industrial action to drive home her demands.”

