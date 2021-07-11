By Ayo Onikoyi

Mother Nature doesn’t appear to have the final say anymore. At least, not in the way people were born and how they look. The human body has become pretty much like a car in which any part can be replaced or reshaped. This is the position of Tiwalope Oluwakemi Ganiyu, the CEO of Kweenteee Beauty Body Enhancement product and famously known as Kween Tiwalope who believes that 90% of people need body enhancement products to achieve their desired body or shape.

In a chat with Potpourri, the Isale-Eko born beauty therapist and merchant said, “Body enhancement is a natural development that enables humans to enhance their body physically and mentally to aid fitness. I think 90% of people in the world need body enhancement products because it helps both genders to regain and restore their confidence and to be fit and boost their energy.”

Speaking about whether the enhanced breasts and bums can still feel like the God-given ones, Kween Tiwalope was affirmative in her reaction.

“Yes, enhanced boobs and bum can look and feel natural after enhancement by our products. All products are made with organic herbs which have no side effects. I see no reason why people should waste millions of naira on surgery just to get artificial bums and boobs when they can go for herbal enhancement,” she asserted

Kween Tiwalope revealed that she used to be flat-chested with straight hips with no defined curves until her products on enhancement changed her fortunes.

“ I used to have a flat chest, dip hips, and a very big stomach and 5.1 in height which worsened the case but that made me who I’m today. I’m strong, endowed, bold, and beautiful. I’m proud to say it boldly that I used my products to enhance my body to perfection just like the way I have always wanted it,” she said.

