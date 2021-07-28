President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Presidency, in its reaction to the allegation that the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations had called for a halt to the proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria over concerns bordering on authoritarianism, human rights abuses and the government’s role in the #EndSARS protest, said that Nigeria would get every necessary assistance it wants from the US government.

A Presidency source, who pleaded not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said that Nigeria and the US government have no problems, adding that the two countries have a good relationship.

The source said: “This whole issue of procuring attack helicopters started during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s era.

“There is this Leahy law which is US human rights laws that prohibits the US Department of State and Department of Defence from providing military assistance to foreign security force units that violate human rights with impunity.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, when former President Obama was in power, he decided to be flexible with the Leahy laws and that is why some equipment have been sold to Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s government, under Buhari, has no problem with the US government. We are getting every cooperation we need.

“The US Congress will do its constitutional duties, but I am assuring you that we will get everything and every assistance we need from the US government.”

Vanguard News Nigeria