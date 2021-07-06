An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced six board members of the Ekiti Football Association (FA) for contempt of the court.

Those sentenced were Chief Ariyo Yomi, Mr Aregbesola, Mr J.I Fatukasi, Mr Ajibewa, Mr Ibidun Isaac and Mr Bayo Olanlege, all board members of the Ekiti Football Association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye committed the six Ekiti FA members to two weeks imprisonment without the option of fine for disobeying the order of court made on April 18, 2019.

“The order sought to commit the defendants to prison, for disobedience to the order of this honourable court, made on April 18, 2019, is hereby granted.

“The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents are to be kept at the Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti and produced in this court on Thursday 29th of July, 2021, when they should have been purged of the contempt,” the chief magistrate said.

According to him, the court had on April 18, 2019 granted a ex parte motion restraining the defendants from further parading themselves as members of Executive of Ekiti State Football Association, pending determination of suit against them.

“But in spite of the notice of the said order on the defendants, they had continued to disrespect and flagrantly disobey the order of the court, hence, this application for an order of committing to prison against the respondents,” the chief magistrate said.

Adegboye then adjourned the matter until July 29, 2021 for hearing of the substantive matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria