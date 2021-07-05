Do you have gift cards and are looking for a platform to sell them at the best rates? You aren’t alone.

Either it’s Amazon, Sephora, iTunes, Nike, etc., being able to convert your gift card to cash instantly is important. Even if you are new to the business, you can trade gift cards profitably as the experts do. All you need is the best gift card trading app.

The 5 Top Gift Card Sales Sites in Nigeria

There are several gift card exchanges out there; it’s difficult to pick the best. Only you can make that choice. Hence, we provide you with a list of five secure gift cards trading platforms in Nigeria.

Gift Cards Hub

(www.giftcardshub.com.ng)

Founded in 2017, Gift Cards hub is arguably Nigeria’s most prominent platform to sell gift cards in Nigeria. It’s safe to say they are the best gift cards exchange in Nigeria. Not only do they offer one of the best rates, but their platform is also adequately secured. Beyond rate and security, Gift Cards Hub also supports the exchange of numerous gift cards.

With Gift Cards Hub, you can trade eBay, Nordstrom, Target, Hotels.com, Vanilla, Apple Store, etc. The array of Gift Cards, the exchange platform support makes them the top trade destination in Nigeria.

Being a subset of the finance industry, Gift Cards exchanges must have excellent support. Gift Cards Hub is said not to be joking with customer support. The platform has a dedicated support staff that are on standby to help you through any problem.

Hence, do you want to ‘sell my gift card for cash instantly?’ Then, gift Cards Hub is the site to visit.

Cardtonic

Cardtonic is another gift card exchange platform in Nigeria. They offer good purchase rates to customers and remit payments instantly. Cardtonic buys a wide range of gift cards from customers and pays you without any delay. Though, before you can use their website, you need to first create an account. The account creation process is brief. Hence, you’ll get going in a matter of minutes.

Cardtonic has served as a platform to trade gift cards online instantly for a long time. As a result, has been able to gain the trust of their customers. On security, it is said be safe to use.

In addition, their gift card trading site is neat and easy to use.

Cardvest

Cardvest has an outstanding record as a site to sell gift cards at the best rates. On this site, you can sell your gift cards for naira. The trading platform they power is secure and fast. Cardvest is popular amongst gift card vendors.

They have been in the industry for some time and still offer one of the highest gift card selling payouts. Cardvest has a simple and intuitive website. As a standard organization that cares for customers, their support system is easy to reach. Hence, if there is any glitch during sales, you can reach out to them.

Like most other gift card sales website in Nigeria, you’ll need to sign up first.

Astro Africa

Astro Africa also has a very impressive platform to exchange your gift card for money. When you sell your gift card to Astro Africa, you’ll get your payout instantly in your bank account. They also don’t charge any hidden fees.

Thanks to their amazing website, where you’ll get to business immediately and start making a profit.

On Astro Africa, you don’t need to sign up on the site to redeem gift cards to naira. Anytime and anywhere in Nigeria, you can start selling your Amazon, iTunes, etc., on Astro Africa.

Reddit

Reddit is described as one of the best social media sites to redeem your gift cards in Nigeria. On gift cards exchange subreddits, you’ll easily find someone to trade with. Though, you may need to have a PayPal account for this. You can also find peers ready to pay you in crypto.

It would be best if you were careful on Reddit. There are lots of scammers on there. You should reach out to a subreddit moderator to confirm the person that’s buying. Don’t be in haste. Take your time to study the Reddit threads, and always ask questions if you are new there.

FINAL TAKE

All the sites on this list are excellent places to buy and trade gift cards in Nigeria. However, if you want us to select just one, you should try out Gift Cards Hub. Gift Cards Hub offers the best combination of safety, best rate and speed. So start selling your gift cards for naira now!