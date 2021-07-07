By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old lady, Princess kate Nneoma Duruji, from Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state, for allegedly claiming to be a lawyer.

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, disclosed this while parading Kate, at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

The police said that Kate was arrested after an interrogation by the police when she presented as a lawyer before the Police.

According to Yaro, “Following a case of fraud reported on the 30/6/2021 and under investigation, One Mrs Princess kate Nneoma Duruji “Female” age 37 Years of Akakims Palace Orji Owerri, lmo State, whose information revealed that, she has been parading herself as a lawyer to unsuspecting victims was formally arrested on the 5/7/2021. When she falsely presented herself before the police as a barrister at law.

“When she was interrogated, the suspect confessed to the crime which led to the recovery of a lawyer wig conspicuously displayed on the dashboard of her Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 460 GG. The investigation is still ongoing and as soon as it is concluded she will be arraigned in court.”

However, the commissioner of Police has advised: “The good people of Imo State to be wary of fake lawyers and advice them to ensure that, they approach genuine solicitors and advocates.”

Vanguard News Nigeria