Afghan forces

The Afghan security forces repelled an attack by Taliban on Shiberghan city, capital of Afghanistan’s Northern Jawzjan province on Friday, killing and injuring dozens of militants, local police said.

Sporadic fighting started early Friday when dozens of Taliban militants armed with guns and heavy weapons entered from two directions in the South and East of the city, provincial police officer Abobakar Jilani told Xinhua.

“The Afghan army and police backed by local public uprising fighters repelled the attackers and prevented them from advancing to the central part of the city,’’ he said.

The Afghan air force conducted several airstrikes on militants’ positions on the outskirts of the city, 390 km to the North of national capital Kabul, Ghani Nizami from the Afghan National Army told Xinhua.

“Within the past 24 hours, 60 militants have been killed and many others wounded.

“The army personnel will soon reopen two provincial highways which connect Shiberghan city with neighbouring Balkh and Sari Pul provinces,’’ he said.

Taliban militants have not responded to the reports so far.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria