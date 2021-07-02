..As Egypt, Zambia win first match

…Libya draws Nigeria

It was a stalemate between the Nigeria’s and Libya Minifootball teams as the second edition of the African Minifootball Nations Cup kicked off at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The opening ceremony of the competition which was held amidst funfares with delegations from different countries across Africa, witnessed the presence of important personalities across walks of life including the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, President, African Minifootball Confederation, Archraf Ben Salha and Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

Also at the ceremony was the National President, Nigeria Minifootball Association, Hon. Oluyemi Taiwo, General Secretary, Davids Adewoye, ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju as well as former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede.

In his address, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, who kicked off the competition, reassured all the participating teams of the readiness of the state to ensure a successful competition.

While thanking the host of the competition, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, the Deputy Governor guaranteed the delegations of the enabling environment and security of lives and property throughout the competition.

“We are here to reassure all our guests and all the participating teams that Oyo State is set. When enabling environment is on ground and security of lives and property is assured, everybody can sleep with two eyes closed and the competition can be enjoyed and practicable as much as possible. I want to enjoin you, all our guests to feel relax; you are in a very conducive environment. I want to host, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort for making Oyo State enjoyable to our guests.”

The Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi, in his remarks which was presented by the Chief Operating Officer, Prince Adesina Araoye, disclosed that the Resort is established with a vision to be leading hospitality and entertainment outfit in Nigeria and Africa through the provision of consistent classy services and activities to guests and be enviable platform to the discovery and nurturing of sporting talents to stardom.

According to him, “our journey into strategic sporting alliance began with our partnership with SWIEQI United FC OF Malta and not long after, we were able to secure the franchise of Malaga CF of Spain; this partnership with Malaga CF has given birth to Malaga CF Nigeria Academy. I am happy to tell you that we have players from Manchester in the United Kingdom and Dakar, Senegal that have enrolled in our Academy and they along with about hundred academy players are residing in this Resort.

“Less than six months ago, precisely last December, we hosted a world title fight between a Nigerian, Ridwan Scorpion and Lucas Matias Montesino, an Argentine. Also, Malaga CF Academy Coach, Marcos Antonio and a football agent from Portugal were here for about a week for a coaching and football clinic. Therefore, hosting international competitions is more or less a daily exercise for us here at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort,” Chief Sanusi said.

Meanwhile, the opening match between the Nigeria and Libya teams ended in a goalless draw with players from both teams missed series of scoring chances. In the second match of the day, Egyptian team defeated Ghana by three goals to one.

In his reaction after the game, former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, commended both the Nigeria’s and Libya teams for the good outing. He noted that he is expecting Nigeria team to show more improvement in the next match.

The headmaster as he is fondly called commended the organizers for the level of preparation put in place to ensure a successful competition.