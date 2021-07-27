250,000 women suffering from VVF; 12,000 new cases annually; only 3,000 treated

Some of the women that benefitted from the free fistula corrective surgery.

No fewer 250,000 women are battling Vesico Vaginal Fistula, VVF, in the country. However, only 3,000 of that number are fortunate enough to be attended to annually.

This was revealed by Board Chairman, North-East Development Commission, NEDC, Major-General Paul Tarfa, during the flag-off of Free Fistula Repair Campaign Project, FFRCP, by the Commission in collaboration with the Borno State government, on Tuesday.

VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

VVF patients are usually underage/child-brides, who develop the condition mostly after childbirth.

However, experts list the causes of VVF to include abdominal surgery (hysterectomy or cesarean section); pelvic, cervical, or colon cancer; radiation treatment; bowel disease like Crohn’s or diverticulitis; infection (including after an episiotomy or a tear you had when you gave birth) and traumatic injury, such as from a car accident.

Meanwhile, in his goodwill message at the ceremony, the NEDC Board Chairman, Major-General Tarfa, represented by the Board member North-West zone, Hajiya Asmau Mai-Eka Muhammadu, said only 3,000 of the 250,000 VVF victims get attended to.

According to Tarfa: “Statistics indicate that there are about 250,000 women awaiting repair in Nigeria, out of which only 3,000 are fortunate to be attended to annually.

“12,000 new cases develop every year with large numbers coming from the North-East due to the insecurity and increased poverty, which further hindered access to health care.

“It is, therefore, important that all efforts are made to bring succour to this vulnerable group of women to enable them pick the pieces of their lives, by offering them a new lease for meaningful existence within their respective communities.”

The wife of the governor, Dr. Falmata Zulum, flagged off the fistula repair project (FFRCP) at the Conference Hall, State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

It was also revealed that 100 women victims have undergone successful corrective surgery at the hospital.

