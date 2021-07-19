By Abayomi Adeshida, Kano

The 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has commended the efforts of owners of private businesses through their interface with the grassroots to fight endemic poverty among the people and making the ordinary Nigerians feel the true impact of government policies.

The royal father made this assertion in his brief remarks during an event lined up as a part of the activities to mark his coronation as the 15th Emir of Kano where Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), the fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, announced the empowerment of 1,004 youths as MoMo Agents within the Kano Emirate.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero said, “I especially want to appreciate YDFS for always collaborating with the Kano Emirate Council to create value-adding opportunities capable of enhancing the economy, while also empowering the youths through their product and service offerings.

“We appreciate this collaboration, which is the first of its kind in the country because it will guarantee economic stability and good living conditions for the beneficiaries of this initiative. We believe this is a step in the right direction as we are confident of the economic growth we are going to witness in our villages and districts.”

Usoro Usoro, Chief Executive Officer, YDFS, in his opening statement expressed appreciation to the Emir for the opportunity, noting that the essence of the initiative is to close the financial exclusion gap in the country.

“We recognise the economic importance of having access to financial services across the country. This is because of the massive direct impact it has on the quality of life of the people.

“Having understood the non-availability of bank branches across the entire country, we have secured a partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and our principal bank, Access Bank, to roll out agent networks across the entire district of the Kano Emirate.

“We rest assured that this will boost the economic viability of the region, while also contributing positively to the generality of youth development,” he said.

He further explained that the event was organised. “to strengthen the socio-economic development of the emirate, while also aligning with the empowerment objectives of the Kano State Government.”

At the ceremony, which was held at the Emir’s Palace in Kano, the newly crowned Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero inaugurated the empowered 1,004 youths, charging them to be worthy ambassadors of the Kano Emirate Council.

In 2019, YDFS rolled out MoMo Agent Services across Nigeria, to provide safe and accessible money transfer services to financially under-served communities, and to deepen financial inclusion, particularly in the northern region of Nigeria.

Y’ello Digital Financial Services is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can seamlessly access financial services for their personal and business needs. This they do through continuous partnerships, to support the 2024 financial inclusion strategy of the federal government.