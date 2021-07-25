.

By Steve Oko, Aba

As preparations for the 2023 elections gradually pick up, the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Abia State chapter, has vowed that the party’s ticket would not be given to those joining the party after losing out in their former party primaries.

Chairman of the party, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere who gave the warning at a press conference in Umuahia, urged anyone intending to join the party to do so on time as no late comers would be allowed to displace original members of the party.

The party which vowed to take over the seat of power in Abia State come 2023, raised concern over the sanitary condition of Aba, accusing the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, of endangering the lives of residents.

He urged the State Government to declare a state of emergency on environmental sanitation.

APGA challenged ASEPA, on why the resolution of the State House of Assembly mandating the agency “to evacuate the mountains of refuse in Port Harcourt Road by Asa Road, and Port Harcourt Road by Crystal Park” is yet to be implemented.

According to the party, non-compliance with the resolution has put the health of residents of the area at risk.

” Sadly, this resolution has not been complied with by the Government of Abia State, thereby jeopardising the health/lives of the citizens within the area”, APGA said.

APGA cried foul over what it called the unnecessary harassment and vilification of its member representing Aba South state constituency, Hon. Obinna Ichita, for raising the motion which was unanimously adopted by the House.

According to the party, the lawmaker has come under attack by agents of the state government for raising the motion, a development it said amounts to questioning the legislative rights of the lawmaker.

The party vowed to ” resist every attempt to stifle or emasculate progressives with alternative views as far as governance in Abia State is concerned”.

APGA also tasked the State Government with the judicious use of the N27 billion World Bank largesse for road infrastructure in Aba, saying it is closely monitoring the disbursement of the fund.

The party said that it would soon make public its observations.

” We wish to remind Abia State Government that we are aware that over N27 billion has been received for an end-to-end construction of Port Harcourt Road, Ngwa Road, Obohia Road, and Omuma Road all in Aba with underground drainage systems. The party will soon publish facts of our observations”.

Vanguard News Nigeria