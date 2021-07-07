2023: Show interest in presidency, Ohanaeze tells Igbo politicians

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Igbo 2023 Presidency

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has tasked politicians of Igbo extraction to show interest in the presidential position, stressing that it is the turn of the area to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The group urged Igbo presidential aspirants to reach out to other regions of the country to build bridges of friendship and support for the Igbo presidency project.

Ohanaeze warned that any political party that fails to choose its presidential candidate from Igbo land would fail the election.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Chidi Ibeh faction, who backed the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum, that the next president must come from southern Nigeria, urged political parties to choose their candidates from Igbo land.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is on the same page with the Southern Governors Forum resolution that the next president must come from southern Nigeria in 2023. We are calling on Igbo presidential hopefuls to boldly commence consultative outreaches across the federation.

“Ndigbo must keep the hope alive for the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project. We are calling on Igbo politicians to declare their interest for the presidency of Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo expects Mr Peter Obi, Engr Dave Umahi, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Chief Chibuike Amaechi, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and others to open conversation with other regions for the 2023 Igbo presidency project. Igbo presidency is the most equitable and justified project that Nigerians will gainfully embrace in 2023, as Nigeria stands to gain much if Igbo succeeds Buhari in 2023.

“We are calling on political parties to choose their candidates from Igbo land. There is no doubt that any political party that zones her presidential ticket outside Igbo land will undoubtedly lose the bloc votes of the Igbo scattered all over Nigeria. To support Igbo presidency is to sustain the unity of Nigeria and her people.

“The reinforcement of the collective bargaining of Igbo to succeed President Buhari in 2023 is the major responsibility of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

Vanguard News Nigeria