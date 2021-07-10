By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has urged Nigerians calling for his declaration of interest to contest as the nation’s President in 2023 general elections to wait for the appropriate time.

Bello, who made the statement on Saturday, at the Day 2 and closing of the maiden Annual Governor Yaya Bello, GYB, seminar for the media, held in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, while responding to questions from the media on the call by several Nigerians to declare interest to contest in the 2023 Presidential polls.

The governor said, since the nation’s challenges rest on unity, insecurity and economic prosperity, stressed that because he has achieved so much in that area of governance in the state, has led to the clarion calls and assured that he would make categorical statement on the calls soon.

According to him: “Nigerians’ search for an individual, a leader, who can address the Nation’s unity, insecurity and economic prosperity, that is why the people are desirous of having me as the nation’s President come 2023.

“Please be patient, I will make a categorical statement on your (Nigerians) demand at appropriate time.”

Bello recalled that his emergence as Governor of Kogi State in 2019 was by divine intervention and has helped him in driving governance with empathy, love and the love of the people at heart.

The governor, who reeled out various achievements of his administration since assumption of office, as supported by some of his commissioners, stated, “if by the Grace of God I accepts to run, I have the capacity to replicate what we have done and are doing in Kogi at the Federal level as President of this country.”

Anti-Open grazing

Speaking on the Anti-Open grazing law as been clamored by governors of the Southern region of the country, Bello admitted that the existing law on open grazing is obsolete, outdated, however, called for caution, said “it cannot be stopped overnight.”

The Governor stressed that the time has come for the country to focused on modalities, industrialization and the new and smart ways of doing things, “but it can’t be done immediately. For example, we can’t build this type of gigantic Transcorp Hotel in Kogi overnight. It’s takes a process to build. Most of our problems in this country is political.

“Everyone, has been calling for ban on open grazing, yes, open grazing is outdated, obsolete, however, we can’t stop open grazing overnight, while we can still accommodate these herders.

“These animals are owned by prominent Nigerians, people like us. There are security intelligence and security agencies have the information on owners of this herds, I wonder why they have not come to the open to announce and reveal their identities.

“I wish you know what I know on this issue of open grazing. Few elements are the ones undermining the efforts of President Muhamadu Buhari’s administration.

“So, let’s reclaim and rule our country. Nigerians must move away from mundane issues.

“We should not allow some undesirable politicians to divide us Nigeria again. We are better together.

“Farmers and herders were killing themselves in Kogi State before we came into office, but now, it’s a thing of the past through holistic engagements of stakeholders with severe sanction to any offenders caught.

“In Kogi State, we are watching each other’s back on the issue of farmers and herders relationship, that is why we have peace in our state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria