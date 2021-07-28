Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mohammed, has called on the Governor of the state Alhaji Yahaya Bello to heed the clarion call and contest the 2023 presidential election, stressing that posterity will not forgive him if he fails to make himself available.

According to Mohammed, having demonstrated leadership capacity in Kogi State as a second term governor, Governor Bello has the opportunity to replicate the good governance in Kogi as president of the country.

The Deputy-Speaker, stated this in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital yesterday during the inauguration of the Bayelsa State Executives of Project Niger Delta for Bello 2023 Support Group.

He noted that it was the right time and the right direction for the youth to take over the mantle of leadership, adding that the Governor was determined to see that leadership come to the youths.

While calling for massive support from the Niger Delta for Bello, he challenged the newly inaugurated executives of the support group to see the Bello’s presidency project as a youth project for liberation, pointing out that the governor is one man that can be trusted to lead the country to a safe haven.

His words: “Governor Bello has demonstrated leadership capacity in Kogi State, he is well experienced and has broken the jinx of godfatherism in Kogi politics. He is one man we can count on to salvage us from the quagmire that we find ourselves.

“He is a youth with vast experience and posterity will not forgive him if he fails to contest because he has the opportunity and the advantage to represent the youths. He has nibbed insecurity in Kogi State, spread development across the state and if given the opportunity, he will replicate what he has done in Kogi State across the country.”

In his remarks, the National Coordinator and Convener of Project Niger Delta for Bello 2023, Mr. Princewill Timipre Ebebi, said group stands for equity, justice, fairness, and the promotion of democratic values and culture among the populace.

He pointed out that the group is supporting the Middle Belt and Governor Bello, just as the Middle Belt supported former President Jonathan in 2011, stressing that with the inauguration, the group will begin to enlighten and give voter education to the youth across the nooks and crannies of the state to mobilize and galvanise support for the Bello 2023 project.

