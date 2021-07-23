.

As the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC begins Continuous Voters Registration, CVR exercise preparatory to the 2023 general elections in the country, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Tony Amechi, has called on Nigerians especially the people of Ndokwa land who are 18 years and above but are yet to obtain a permanent voter’s card (PVC) to take advantage of the current exercise by registering to qualify them to vote during the 2023 general elections.

Amechi, a notable leader of the party in Ndokwa land, Delta State, stated this in a chat with newsmen in Daura, Katsina State, during his homage to the North-Western State.

He noted that Ndokwa electorates need to step up their political participation for accurate decision making at the polls noting that the strength of a Nigerian electorate is his PVC, which empowers a citizen to choose who leads him/her.

According to Chief Amechi, who is the Chairman, Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, an organisation that have been in the vanguard of tackling poverty and mass illiteracy among the ‘very poor’ in Delta State and beyond stated that, until the people at the grassroot of the society show more interest in the political affairs as it concerns who rules them, the political class won’t sit up to do the right thing.

According to the industrialist, the time is ripe for the people of Ndokwa nation to take their destiny into their own hands by massively trooping out to register as voters so that when the moment for decision comes, they would not be found wanting.

He decried the poor turn out of citizens during exercise such as the CVR maintaining that the political behaviour of “our people needs to be improved upon or else, those small entities who are less populated than Ndokwa nation would keep inflating their figures to be ahead of the densely Ndokwa population due to collective lackadaisical attitude and a poor approach to civic responsibilities.”

The era of ‘Siddon look’ the Onwa of Umusadege Utagba-Uno said, had gone with the past as he stressed that, the time has come for all and sundry to rise up to the occasion and choose who their representatives should be, adding that, democracy is a game of numbers and for this reason, he noted that with a poor attitude to civic duties the aspiring sons and daughters of Ndokwa extraction may not achieve their desires in politics if their people do not actively participate.

The Industrialist, who doubles as the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom, also called on leaders in Ndokwa land to do their best at encouraging their people to go out and get registered by INEC officials who are assigned for the national exercise that commenced, Thursday stressing that human and material developments across the world are a function of political participation.

The Ndokwa political environment, Chief Amechi noted, is too quiet as he called for more robust activities that will send signals to the usurper of developments and growth of Ndokwa nation to know that the ‘game changers are on the move to change the destiny of Ndokwa land and her citizens for the best in a departure from its ugly past.

He noted that the people of Ndokwa nation have their hope deeply rooted in APC and that such hopes remain strongly alive adding that only with PVC the good people of Delta State can sack the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the Government House, Asaba noting that, enough is enough for the maladministration and plundering of the oil-rich state.