…says we need someone who believes in true Federalism

By Ike Uchechukwu

A political support group has asserted that Nigeria no longer needs to gamble with leadership roles but must elect leaders with impeccable track record who are detribalised in nature to move the country forward .

The group also described former President of the Senate , Senator Ken Nnamani as a capable hand Nigerians can trust to deliver her from the numerous challenges currently bedevilling the country.

In statement signed by the Chairman, ken Nnamani Support Group, Lawrence Odoemelam, the group asserted that Nigeria was presently facing high rate of insecurity, economic turmoil, social unrest, religious friction, and tribal divisiveness which needs to be addressed effectively and decisively too.

According to the group the current challenges has made it imperative for a detribalised Nigerian with impeccable track record to take over the saddle of leadership come 2023 and one man with such qualities was Sen. Ken Nnamani.

They said :” At a time like this, the nation needs a skillful and astute leader.The struggle to stabilize Nigeria’s fragmented society through experimental leadership has faced so many challenges.These challenges have often come under the course of “political restructuring” and a quest for democratic “true federalism,”.

“The country has continued to face political corruption at the heart of the nation’s dis-integrative ethnic and religious conflicts.Nigerians have continued to hope for a leader that will unite the nation, and uphold the values and hopes of its founding fathers.

“Judging from what the country has faced in recent times, and its adverse effect on the economy, security, and social development, the nation does not need to further gamble with leadership roles.

“We need a honorable leader who strongly believes in true federalism and the development of the nation

“As the 2023 Presidential election fast approaches, the big question is, who best fits into this role if not a man like Senator Ken Nnamani.

“His Courageous and Progressive performance during his stewardship as senate president is evidence of what his presidency will bring to Nigerians,” he started.

Recall ,Nnamani was elected to the Senate from the Enugu East Senatorial district of Enugu State in 2003 and served as President of the Senate from 2005 to 2007.

