Delta Ijaw for 2023 Governorship Consultative team led by its Chairman, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, has kick-started its consultation to Delta North traditional rulers forum and Ika Socio-cultural group (Onu Ika) to seek their support for an Ijaw man to become governor come 2023.

Bozimo at the Palace of HRM, Emmanuel Efeizomo (II) Obi of Owa Kingdom, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, thanked the members of the Delta North traditional rulers for the warm reception given to the Delta Ijaw 2023 for the governor team.

Bozimo, former Minister of Police Affairs appealed to the traditional rulers to support an Ijaw man to govern Delta State in 2023, saying that the Ijaws in Delta have been supportive in the emergence of governors over the years and pleaded with the traditional rulers to speak to their subjects for their support for Ijaws to produce governor come 2023.

The team also expressed shock that those who opposed rotation in 2015 and came up with the Uvwiamuge Declaration where they called on sons of Urhobo nation to contest the 2015 governorship election were now advocating for rotation.

The Owa monarch, Efeizomo II, who spoke on behalf of Delta North monarchs, thanked the Ijaw nation for the support the Ijaws gave to their son, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial primaries elections in 2014, where he came out victorious and assured that the Delta North monarchs would consult their subjects and offer royal advice.

According to the monarch, “Your visit will deepen our relationship, our doors are opened to everybody, my appeal to the Ijaws is to continue support for Governor Okowa for him to finish strong.”

Also at the secretariat of Ika socio-cultural group “Onu Ika,” Mr. Daniel Usifoh, Head, Collective leadership group, “Onu Ika” expressed joy about the visit of the Ijaw high delegation to the Ika nation.

He assured that they would collaborate with any group that has a positive agenda for Delta State in 2023, pointing out that the Ijaws were reliable and trusted friends to the Ika’s and urged them to continue the mutual relationship beyond 2023.