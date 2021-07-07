2023: Ex-Army provost marshal backs southern governors, carpets PIB

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier- General Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) has supported the position of the governors of Southern Nigeria that the presidency of Nigeria should be ceded to the South in 2023.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Ikponmwen also picked several holes in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) urging President Muhamadu Buhari to reject the bill.

He commended the unity displayed by the governors irrespective of party affiliations saying “Even a casual reflection of those who have been President of Nigeria since inception and particularly since the return to civil democracy would reveal that the President, come 2023, should be from the Southern part of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: IPOB to Nigerian Police: ESN don’t kill people they protect, cannot plant explosives for them

This demand/ agitation is not only based on the need for equitable sharing of power within a democratic setting but also aggravated by the lopsided sharing of executives offices in the last six years of the present government where practically all strategic positions have gone to people of a particular area and religious beliefs contrary to the tenets of democracy and, the Federal Character provisions of our Constitution.”

On end to open grazing, as canvassed by the governors, Ikponmwen said “This measure will pave way for better animal husbandry, it would increase, in the long run, both food and animal breeding and indeed provide a lasting solution to the unending clash between farmers and herdsmen.

ALSO READ: We’re teaching those carrying arms in language they understand ― Defence Minister

“The idea of 3 percent or 5 percent proposed as a benefit for host communities m oil proceeds while 30 percent is embarked for exploration of oil in the Northern part of Nigeria clearly reveals arrogance, insensibility, disdain on part of the proponents of the PIB. Deeply examined, it is an open invitation to anarchy.

This move cannot be acceptable to those who have borne the brunt of oil exploration and exploitation of oil and gas in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria, the President must be enjoined to reject the Bill and have same returned to the National Assembly.”

He also frowned at the use of security agencies to harass Nigerians in the guise of arresting suspects singling out the attack on the residence of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho, and backed the governors’ position that before such operations are carried out in their states, they should be informed.

Vanguard News Nigeria