2020-21 NPFL: Akwa United are champions-elect

Akwa United are just a point away from winning what will be a historic NPFL title.

The Promise Keepers had been consistent since the beginning of the season although they faced some difficulties along the line which didn’t weigh them down but instead strengthened them in the pursuit of their dream title.

With the latest result against FC Ifeanyi Ubah and with every other contender dropping points, Akwa United will be needing just a point from the final two games to be crowned the 2020/21 NPFL champions.

Nasarawa United maintained close contact with league leaders, Akwa United following their goalless draw at Dakkada FC.

The Solid Miners ever since have been within touching distance of the league summit waiting for an opportunity to overthrow Akwa United but might now be turning their attention to picking a continental ticket as Akwa United doesn’t look like a club who will drop anymore points especially with the title steering at them.

What a game it was at the Soccer Temple, Agege Lagos as we witnessed one of the best games of the season.

Rivers United initially put themselves back in contention not only for a continental place finish but also for the NPFL title with a 2-0 at the Soccer Temple Agege, home of MFM FC of Lagos up to the 92nd minute but an incredible performance from the Olukoya Boys saw them pull one back in the third minute if the additional time before Michael Mbonu made himself the hero of the day scoring the leveller with six minutes into the additional seven minutes which was given due to time wastage as a result of injuries to both home and away players and the centre referee who suffered a muscle pull at a point during the game.

The Pride of Rivers currently occupying the fifth position will have their eyes set on picking one the continental slots.

Enyimba on 62 points is still in the mix of those still dreaming of winning the league title, but they’ll need more than a miracle to overthrow Nasarawa and Akwa United.

Kano Pillars (61 points), Rivers United (60), Kwara United (59 points), and Rangers (59 points) are all still in contention for the continental place finish and with two games left, aside from Akwa United whose place in the continent is secured, any of these teams including the duo of Nasarawa United, and Enyimba who occupies the second and third place, can still pick a continental ticket.

It is still very dicey at the bottom and it looks like we’ll have to wait till the final day to know the other three teams who will be joining Adamawa United in the Nigeria National League next season.

Sunshine Stars gave themselves a lifeline with their 3-2 win over Plateau United on Wednesday while Warri Wolves, Jigawa Golden Stars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah all drew their games.

The last days promises to be excited both on top and below and as early as this weekend, the league champion could emerge and we might as well have a team joining Adamawa United in the drop.

