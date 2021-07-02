By Wole Mosadomi

Scores of bandits and two policemen were killed, yesterday, when armed men stormed the Joint Security Camp located in Kundu village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits were repelled by the Joint Security Forces. Few other policemen were injured in the attack.

The bandits were said to have arrived the Security Camp around 9 a.m., and engaged the joint security agents in a gun battle, which lasted about two hours.

The bandits were said to have suffered heavy casualty while the security agents lost two personnel while two others sustained injuries.

Governor Abubakar Bello, who rushed to the village on getting the information, yesterday, for the immediate assessment commended the joint security operatives for their gallantry.

The governor who was accompanied to the camp by the Brigade Commander, Ademola Adedoja; state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, and other top government officials, commiserated with the security personnel and seized the opportunity to cheer them up and promised to review the security situation in the area to make it better for them to operate.

He said: “I am impressed with the response by the security agencies and my administration will assist the family members of the slain personnel since they died in active service,” but did not reveal the nature of assistance.

The governor said no society was completely free of security challenges but assured that his government would o its best to reduce the rate of insecurity to the barest minimum.

The governor was taken to the hideouts where the bandits operate from.

It will be recalled that armed bandits invaded the same Camp about a month ago.

Governor Bello later had a closed door meeting with the Security Operatives but details of the meeting were not disclosed, though it may not be unconnected to fortifying security in the area and other areas in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria