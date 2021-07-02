Two unemployed men, Francis Azampo and Thoji Agosu, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over unlawful possession of goods suspected to have been stolen.

Azampo, 33; and Agosu, 23; both residents of Makoko area, Yaba, Lagos, are being tried for conspiracy and unlawful possession.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on April 13 at Makoko area, Yaba, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendants were arrested in their hideout in Makoko by the Police following a tip-off that armed robbers were terrorising the area.

He said that the defendants were found with one Sumec Firarm generator, a complete oven and two pressing irons which they could not account for.

He said the offences contravened Sections 329 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Adelaja, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until July 27, for mention.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria