No fewer than 1,977 candidates will sit for the entrance examination into Ogun State School of Nursing, scheduled for July 16.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta that the examination would hold at the School of Nursing and Midwifery Hall, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

According to the commissioner, the examination, which is computer-based test (CBT), will hold between 7 am and 3 pm.

Coker urged the candidates to make available their examination slips at the venue of the exercise.

She warned that any candidate found guilty of examination malpractices would be disqualified.

While wishing the candidates best of luck in the examination, the commissioner urged parents, guardians and the candidates to observe all the necessary COVID-19 protocols during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three campuses of the school are located in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government and Ijebu-Ode in Ijebu-Ode Local Government areas of the state.

