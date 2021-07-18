By Olasunkanmi Akoni

FILE: Newly commissioned Executive Boats by the Lagos State Government at the Caverton Jetty, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Amid heavy rainfall with attendant flooding, passengers numbering 18, including children, on Friday, narrowly, escaped death when the boat they were traveling in capsized midway.

According to a source, the incident occurred at about 2 pm, when the boat enroute Badagry suddenly stopped midway five minutes after cruising out of Five Cowries Terminal, Ikoyi.

When contacted, Managing Director, MD, Lagos State Water Authority, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, said all passengers were saved from drowning.

According to Emmanuel: “No cause for the alarm. All passengers have been successfully rescued while the boat moved to safer harbour till the heavy rain stopped and will be taking to dry dock for technical assessment.”

According to source, the heavy rainfall with thunderstorm affected the navigation of the boat due to high tidal waves.

Vanguard News Nigeria