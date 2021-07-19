…As Transport Secretariat moves to reverse trend

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has initiated short and long term measures to fix 110 non-functional traffic lights in the city.

Acting Secretary of Transport in the FCT, Alhaji Usman Musa Yahaya disclosed this at a news conference Monday in Abuja.

He said; “At present, out of the 172 Traffic Light Installations at the above stated Districts, 62 installations at various intersections cutting across different Districts are in good condition and functioning. Regrettably, as many as 110 are at various levels of non-functional condition.

“Twenty Five out of the 110 are currently undergoing rehabilitation while some have been packaged for procurement for fresh signalization within the 2021 FCT Appropriation. The Transportation Secretariat has been receiving, with great concern, feedback from residents on the status of the traffic light installations particularly the non-functional ones as well as yearnings for installation of more at intersections having difficult traffic situations”.

There are currently 172 intersections in the FCT with 125 Traffic Light Installations in Phase I of the City, eight in Gudu District, three in Gwarinpa 1 District, nine in Gwarinpa II District, 10 in Utako District, six in Jabi District and 11 in Kubwa Satellite Town.

He said the Transportation Secretariat has not watched without taking any action on the concerns of residents on the state of this critical component of traffic light management.

“With the support of the Permanent Secretary and approval granted by the Honourable Minister, adequate provision was made in the recently passed 2021 FCT Appropriation which is awaiting Presidential assent to pave way for the commencement of procurement processes that will ultimately translate to tangible improvement in the repair of non-functional traffic light installations, provision of critical spare parts required for periodic maintenance of installed ones and commencement of installation of traffic lights in new areas of coverage among which are Phase I of the City, Karu-Jikwoyi axis, Gwagwalada Town, Kuje Town, Wuye District, Ring Road II, Jahi District and Jabi District.

“It is important to mention that 74 Nos. of the Traffic Light Installations were part of the first phase of an intervention by the Government of the Peoples’ Republic of China”, he stated.

The Transport Secretary also listed some of the challenges it has faced in the proper management of the Traffic Light Installations which he said includes knocking down of the installations by motorists and subsequent vandalism of the components by criminals.

“This warranted the adoption of a new but strenuous strategy of installing the Traffic Light which involves welding of the components to prevent vandals from further vandalization of the parts”, he said.

Apart from inadequate funding, he also decried the lack of spare parts for routine maintenance which he said will be addressed as soon as the procurement process is completed.