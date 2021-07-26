By Gabriel Olawale

The Young Progressives Party candidate in next year’s council election in the Abuja Municipal Area Council , Hon Michael Odoh has blasted the outgoing chairman of the area council , Hon Abdullahi Candido over the recent directive that bakeries in the area council should pay the sum of N100,000 as emission fee.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja recently, Hon Michael Odoh noted that instead of the APC led government in the area council to engage in activities that would make life easy for the common man, they are towing the line of their leaders at the national level by making life so difficult for Nigerians.

“How did the area council come up with such fee or is it the fault of the bakers that there is no stable power supply in the country”.

Hon Michael Odoh further noted that under 5years of the Candido’s administration, no process has been made on the development of the council.

“Since APC came into power at the area council, all we keep doing has just been paying of one tax to another without any form of development”.

“Today, one bag of floor that usually cost 13000 naira is now 19000 naira, all ingredients used in producing bread has gone up in price and the price of bread is still the same. Instead of helping local producers to overcome this difficulty, all Candido cares about is to tax them the more, maybe he is looking for retirement money after his tenure expires”.

The YPP candidate further stated that he will challenge the directive in court.

“I have directed my lawyers to look into the rational behind this directive and fill for a court order stopping its execution . The area council will hear from us soon “.

On the chances of his party winning the next election, Michael noted that Nigerians in the area council are tired of both PDP and APC and have picked YPP as the credible alternative.

“As I speak to you presently, we have over 35,000 registered members of YPP in the area council and we hope to increase that number to 70,000 by the end of the year.

“By Next month, we shall be hosting a defection ceremony of over 1000 members of both the APC and the PDP into YPP at the area council, all plans have made to make this event a successful one.

“Presently, we are carrying out voter registration and sensitization across the area council. I can confidently say we have won, the election will be a mere formality. YPP is the party to beat.

“Reports from our structures all over the area council has been great.