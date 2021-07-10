By Ikechukwu Odu

There was jubilation at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, yesterday, as the Grand Elite Legend Club of Nigeria, GELCN, in conjunction with Legend Elite Class, UNN, awarded scholarship to 10 students with the highest Grade Point Average, GPA, selected from different departments in the University.

The event was part of the activities marking the 20th anniversary of the clubs which were formed in 2001 by fresh high school leavers in UNN to promote excellence amongst the youths and society at large.

While speaking during the scholarship award ceremony at the UBA Hall of Fame, UNN, the Chairman, Board of Directors of GELCN, Grand Frater Uzodinma Onwuchekwa, said the decision to reward excellence in UNN, being the alma mater of the members, was informed by the mission of the club which is to “To create a unique brotherhood focused on developing men and leaders that operate with natural excellence through creating marks of distinction in all endeavours while providing service and advocacy for our communities.”

Grand Frater Onwuchekwa, added that despite being in a society riddled with corrupt politicians, bad leaders, and other vices, GELCN, decided to encourage the students to aspire for distinction in their academic endeavours to promote the culture of excellence amongst them.

He added that despite helping in the fight against cultism, drug addiction, examination malpractices among students, GELCN, which is the graduate arm of Legend Elite Class, also empowers the less privileged in the society.

The Governor of the club, Grand Frater Obinna Ogbu, who also spoke to Vanguard said GELCN decided to give back to the students of UNN because the club was formed by the products of the institution, adding that “rewarding a society is part of education.”

While talking about the core activities of the club, he said “The Club from time to time as part of her core activities organises programmes such as seminar, symposium, etc where Intellectual Education [extra-mural studies, reading and writing ,research, etc]; Moral Education [character moulding ,motivation, ethics and cultural formation]; Vocational Education [entrepreneurship ,skills acquisition, career building etc]and Civic Education[community services and development, political participation and behaviour mobilisation and leadership training ] are offered to members and the general public towards a sustainable national and human capital development.

“Also the club runs humanitarian and advocacy services. The club has in the past advocated for the speedy trials of some inmates awaiting trials in Nsukka Prison and donated materials worth hundreds of thousands of Naira at different hospitals, motherless babies homes and orphanages .

“As a Social organisation, the club organises social events and recreational activities that stimulates social integration, strengthens friendship, encourages life long relationships and promotes healthy living and general well being. As a fraternity, we operate on the principle of camaraderie, interdependence and networking.”

While going down memory lane, the Director, Publicity/Communication, GELCN, Grand Frater Nnanna Kalu Idika, said “The history of Grand Elite Legend Club of Nigeria is interwoven with that of Legend Elite Class (the undergraduate chapter). The formation of our Fraternity, herein and thereafter referred to as “the class” was as a result of the synergy of some young fresh High School Leavers with like minds who in 2001 upon the initiative of then Frater Chukwuemeka Onwuchekwa(now a Grand Frater) set out to have a brotherhood that will stand out in the society; even in the face of the moral decadence and anomie among youths/students.”

He added that after series reformations, the club has grown from strength to strength and has continued to serve as the nexus between the student-members and industries.

In his contribution, the Patron of the Legend Elite Class, Prof. Peter Ogbonna, said that by awarding scholarship to UNN students, the club has demonstrated that it is out to promote excellence, not only among the members but the society at large.

He equally said that the club organises sensitisation programmes on campuses to promote good standard among the students.

Earlier in his remarks, the Associate Dean of Students Affairs Unit, UNN, Christian Ezeibe, lauded the leadership of the club and said that giving back to UNN through scholarship programme has distinguished the club as a pacesetter for excellence and community development mobilizers.

He charged the students to continue in their pursuit of distinction, adding that nothing positive can be achieved in life without commitment to ones chosen endeavours.

Some of the beneficiaries of the scholarship programme, including a 200 level student of Pharmacy Department, UNN with GPA of 5.0, Chikeani Chukwuebuka, and Cynthia Onah, of the Department of Foreign Languages and Literary Studies, UNN, with GPA of 4.4 among others who expressed their joy, said the scholarship would spur them to achieve excellence and finish strong in their courses of study.