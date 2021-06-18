By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the sum of N88.5 million for the training and retraining of 1,050 civil servants across the state.

This was disclosed to newsmen yesterday by the Head of Service, Barrister Simon Malgwi at his office, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, the state capital.

The trainings which would soon commence and last upto December 2021 according to Malgwi, became necessary, in view of the fact that Investigation revealed alot of civil servants who have put up 20 to 30 years in active service were unable to benefit from any training, stressing that, this development would not auger well under the present administration’s move to sanitize the civil service.

His words: “it would interest you to know that, in our last Executive Council meeting, I presented a memo which was spearheaded by the Executive Governor, and a total of N88.5 million was approved for training of 1,050 civil servants from now to December 2021”. Malgwi said.

Prior to this development, the HoS said that Zulum as governor of Borno is the first state to implement the N30,000 minimum wage, and as well, sources for a loan of N12 billion from Zenith bank, which was used in payments of outstanding Gratuities of retired civil servants at the state and local government levels.

He said, even before the coming of this present administration, Borno state Government has been paying salaries as and at when due, and when Zulum came on board, he did not only continue on it but also improve upon, as it is now a tradition that on or before 25th of every month, civil servants do receieve salary alerts which has remained a reference point and benchmark not only in the state, but the country at large.

He added that, Zulum also gave a node for automatic migration from salary to pension, whereby civil servants get enrolled into pension immediately they retire from servive, in addition to Government’s approval for the sum of N100 million every month for the payments of workers gratuities and pensions.

“I am happy to inform you that Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the sum of N88.5 million for the training and retraining of 1,050 civil servants across the state.

“The trainings which will soon commence would last upto December 2021, because, it is necessary, in view of the fact that we interviewed alot of civil servants who have put up 20 to 30 years in active service, and they said they have never benefit from any capacity building throughout their career, this development would not auger well under the present administration’s move that is aimed at sanitizing civil service”. Malgwi stated.

He noted that, prior to this developments, Zulum as governor of Borno is the first state to implement the N30,000 minimum wage, and as well, sourced for a loan of N12 billion from Zenith bank, which was used in payments of outstanding Gratuities of thousands retired civil servants at the state and local government levels.

He said, even before the coming of this present administration, Borno state Government has been paying salaries as and at when due, noting that, when Zulum came on board, he did not only continue on it, but also improve upon, as it is now a tradition that, on or before 25th of every month, civil servants do receieve their salary alerts, which has remained a reference point and benchmark not only in the state, but the country at large.

He emphasized that, in order to correct mistakes in the past by delaying payments of pensions and Gratuities, Zulum also gave a node for automatic migration from salary to pension, whereby civil servants get enrolled into pension immediately they retire from service, in addition to Government’s approval for the sum of N100 million every month for the payments of workers gratuities and pensions.

“You are all aware that this Government had to sort for a loan of N12billion and settled outstanding payments of Gratuities of those who retired from the state and local Government civil service.

“In addition, this government had prior to this loan, released the sum of N2 billion which was used in payment of low cadre workers, in which 50% of their entitlements were paid.

“Interestingly, when the Governor promised that his administration was going to source for N12 billion, many believed that it was one of those political talks, but as an unusual and unconventional politician, because he does not believe in empty promises. And that was why he took N12 billion loan from Zenith bank, in which, N10 billion was allocated for the settlement of Gratuities of those who retired from the state civil service, while the other N2 billion was used to offset gratuities of those at the local Government levels.

“These have transformed alot of pensioners into a new means of live to pensioners and retirees, as many of them have lost hope on when these monies would be paid.

“For over three decades, the Musa Usman State Secretariat was left in a dilapidated shape, but this Government took it upon itself and renovated all the office complexes and other structures at the secretariat, now fully equipped and furnished with necessary tools which has improved the engine room of Government.

“This has given room for no excuse by any civil servants to come to office late, close early, be lazy or be absent from work”. He said.

The number one civil servant therefore call on his colleagues across the state to continue give their maximum support and cooperation to the present administration, pray for the restoration of peace, so that together, Borno can move forward.