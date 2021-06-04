Few days after Zugacoin celebrated its 6 months anniversary, the Africa’s most popular Crypocurrency has recorded more grand achievements.

Founded by Dr. Archbishop Sam Zuga, Zugacoin recently made another history by creating the first Blockchain Main Net in Africa, completed Cryptocurrency private mining farm and now independent like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

All these feats are to be officially launched on the 7-month anniversary of ZUGACOIN which is on July 7, 2021 in Republic of Rwanda.

It will also be celebrated globally the same way the 50th birthday of Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga was celebrated.

Urging the youths to take advantage of Zugacoin’s progress to better their lives, the philanthropic cleric who returned from Dubai with the sole aim of liberating Nigerians out of poverty gave several instances of how Nigerians should be independent at least in Digital Economy.

Sam Zuga who is also the first professor of Digital Economy in the world wrote, “Now that technology has come to help us through Digital Economy, Chinese came early enough and planted Binance and Luno exchange platforms . British brought Remittano, Americans brought Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies to drain Nigeria Digital Economy that is about to start.

Nigeria is ranked at the top in Cryptocurrency globally by trading in other people’s Cryptocurrencies without having anyone, but is number 27 in Fiat currency that they have. They are always devaluing the Naira that we have. Binance exchange used to make 1 Billion Naira everyday in Nigeria through transaction fee. New Cryptocurrencies are entering Nigeria in their numbers on daily basis, many of them with good offers to entice Nigerians, after fews months of gathering money, they either take away the liquidity or close the site and you can’t trace it again.”

“Dubai is draining our money on daily basis through tourism and real estate.

We are still using our hard earned money to buy weapons from these white people to kill ourselves for them . The money we are using to buy AK 47 and bullets are enough to build houses and have good farm and make more money. I can go on and on and on.

After doing all these to us, couple with the ones we are doing to ourselves, a white man came out recently to say that Nigeria is at the verge of no return. This is ridiculous.

It is in view of the above that I am doing my best that we should detach ourselves from these people and be independent at least in Digital Economy. We can’t continue like this. Even though, many people are not understanding me now, but the next generation will thank God that I was here before them. Is better to be in your own two rooms apartment than paying rent in another person’s duplex.”

“I’m using my sweat to do all these because my people refused to believe that we can do it. But I am believing God that with time, everyone in Africa will come to realize that we are slaves even in our own countries in Africa and we need to start walking out of it now before it will be too late.

Our Samzuga P2P exchange will be down any moment to upgrade it to spot exchange that would enable ZUGACOIN to be swapped to any other Cryptocurrency in the world. At this time you will be selling ZUGACOIN through Samzuga wallet only. This may take a week or two weeks. Depends on how God gives us the grace.”