Says late SCOAN founder immortalised self long before death struck

By Arogbonlo Israel

Commissioner for Youth Political Participation, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Oladele Nihi has mourned the demise of the Founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet TB Joshua.

Recall the SCOAN founder reportedly died at the age of 57 as announced by the TB Joshua Ministries early hours of Sunday.

Reacting, the Youth Commissioner commiserated with the Church, the family and the body of Christ at large over the sudden death of TB Joshua describing him as “philanthropist” and “kingdom general” noting the deceased “immortalised himself long before death struck”.

Oladele’s condolence message was detailed in a Press Statement forwarded to Vanguard on Sunday.

“Prophet TB Joshua gave all he could for the betterment of humanity; as he successfully with the help of God built for himself legacies that will last for generations yet unborn.

Words can never be enough to express how pained and heavy my heart is since I learnt of your demise. But who are we to question God in times like this? “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the LORD (Isaiah 55:8). Continue to find rest at the feet of our maker in heaven,” part of the statement read.

