



By Dirisu Yakubu



ABUJA- Against the backdrop of the official defection of the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, today; the PDP has warned the governor not to forget that there is no crisis in the party to warrant his defection.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said the party may head to court to challenge the defection.

He added that the wave of defections that have hit the party recently were informed by the politics of intimidation that the All Progressives Congress, APC, “is known for.”

Mr. Ologbondiyan also announced the dissolution of the Zamfara state chapter of the party with immediate effect.