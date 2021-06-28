Rally

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, on Monday endorsed the July 3rd Mega Rally scheduled to hold in Lagos, in support of the actualisation of Yoruba Nation.

IOO, under the leadership of renowned Historian, Professor Banji Akintoye, has held peaceful rallies in Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo States, clamouring for the emergence of Yoruba Nation from the Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement by its General Secretary and Media Communications Secretary, Messrs George Akinola and Maxwell Adeleye, the group said it has invited the United Nations (UN), European Union (EUP), African Union (AU), Economic Community for West Africa (ECOWAS), and the Governments of United States and United Kingdom to observe the rally.

Promising to be peaceful and orderly, the group said if actualized, the Yoruba Nation shall be the shinning glory of the Black Race.

The statement also states that well-meaning Yoruba people, including Professor Akintoye, Activist, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, are expected to grace the rally.

The statement reads: “Ilana Omo Oodua and its associates have concluded arrangements to hold the Lagos State version of the Yoruba Nation mega rallies on Saturday, July 03, 2021

“It promises to be a blast as we finally sink the ill fated amalgamation in the Atlantic ocean, welcome to the shinning glory of the black race.

“The Lagos rally will be one of the super rallies storm that have been blowing galefully and peacefully all over Yorubaland and all Yoruba sons and daughters are encouraged to come out and stamp their unequivocal authority on the land. We own this space.

“We are on the last leg to liberation. And as usual, this rally will be peaceful, well coordinated and orderly. It was peaceful at Ibadan, well conducted at Abeokuta, super orderly at Osogbo, fantastically coordinated at Akure and epochal at Ado-Ekiti.

“The Nigerian police cooperated well with us in all these places. We do not expect it to be different in Lagos. Be a witness to history.”

Vanguard News Nigeria